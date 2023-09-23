NASCAR playoff weekend brings thousands to Metroplex

Thousands of people are in the Metroplex this weekend for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Today is my first time. So happy. So happy to be here," said Martin Martinez, who lives in Irving.

Others come from a little farther away, bringing with them a boost to the local economy.

“We definitely want to explore, you know, Dallas, see what it has to offer. We’re from down south and it was a seven-hour drive, so we really want to see what there is," said Steven Rose, who came with a group of friends from Corpus Christi.

Others, like Connor Hopkins, came from even further -- seeing a business opportunity for themselves.

“First-ever NASCAR event and it’s been worth every penny to get down here," said Hopkins, who came from Ohio to represent his business, Crocodile Cloth.

But for Texas Motor Speedway's biggest event of the year, spokesperson David Hart said the numbers aren't what they used to be.

NBC 5 News David Hart, with Texas Motor Speedway.

“I think a lot of it is, we went through COVID and people got used to being at home," Hart said.

Hart said they've been trying different marketing strategies and meeting with local officials, businesses, and other groups.

“We’re a big ship and we don’t turn very fast but we’re making some great inroads, working with the folks in Fort Worth, working with the folks in Dallas, and trying to build back what we had in the past," Hart said.

They've also been mixing up entertainment options outside of the racetrack, with things like barbecue contests, armadillo races, and races on their dirt track located on the property.

The moves seem to be working and the numbers are turning a corner.

“We’re very happy. Thousands more bought tickets this year than last," Hart said.

NBC 5 News Fans at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

They hope more people continue coming back.

“We need to de-couch people, give them a reason to come back out to the racetrack and see it. See it in person, be a part of it," he said.

Being a part of it, that's what keeps Troy Stindt coming back from New Braunfels, year after year.

“Feeling the cars drive by is just so unreal ... I mean it gets in your soul," he said.

Tickets are still available for Sunday's playoff race. You can find more information here.