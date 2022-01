Issues with COVID-19 still plague the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will not coach in Friday night’s game against the Rockets. Kidd becomes the 13th head coach to enter protocols this season.

Kidd confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night to The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend.

Read more on Brad Townsend's report here at The Dallas Morning News.