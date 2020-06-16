krum

Krum ISD Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

The positive test follows one day after a Frisco ISD and Arlington ISD student tested positive as well

Krum ISD announced Tuesday that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to students, parents and teachers, Krum ISD Interim Superintendent Mike Davis said the student-athlete participated in summer conditioning at Krum ISD facilities June 8 and 9.

Krum will cancel the voluntary summer athletic training for the next two weeks until June 30.

The positive test for a Krum ISD student-athlete follows two similar cases at Frisco ISD and Arlington ISD.

Frisco Lebanon High School and Arlington Martin High School both suspended their summer strength and conditioning training.

The UIL allowed high schools to return to strength and conditioning programs June 8. UIL guidelines suggested schools limit workout groups to 15 outdoors and 10 indoors.

Guidelines for strength and conditioning mandated that participants must maintain at least six feet of distance from all sides when not actively exercising and 10 feet when actively exercising.

The UIL rules also stated that if a student or staff member tests positive, everybody with whom the individual had been in contact must be removed from sessions and self-isolate. The individual could return when at least three days (72 hours) have passed since resolving fever without medication and showing improvement in respiratory symptoms and when at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

