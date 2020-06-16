arlington martin hs

Arlington Martin Suspends Summer Workouts After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

The program began on June 8 and hopes to resume again

By Paul Jones

Arlington Martin High School has suspended its summer strength and conditioning camp after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school has made phone calls to students and their families to alert them about the suspension. Those who could not be reached Monday night were met in the school parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and given the news by head football coach and athletic coordinator Bob Wager.

"We prepared camp with every attention to detail, including our reaction to a positive test," said Wager. "We'll continue to follow those protocols right now."

It's not immediately clear what sport the student participated in.

Wager told NBC 5 Sports his school is in constant communication with health officials for the Arlington Independent School District and Tarrant County Public Health Department.

