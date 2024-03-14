Kid Rock made quite an entrance Thursday riding a horse to his hit song "Cowboy" to announce the Professional Bull Riders teams for his inaugural Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 17.

Unfortunately, the rocker didn't get to charge across the turf with his hair blowing in the breeze. "I get there and they're like 'We have a showed horse on concrete,' and I'm like 'Oh yeah, this probably isn't going to look as badass as I had it pictured.'"

Noah Bullard, NBCDFW.com Kid Rock poses with four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for the launch of his inaugural Kid Rock's Rock N Roll Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

That didn't stop Rock from being excited to be a part of what's being coined as the "Biggest Weekend in Western Sports."

I love all things western — you know rodeo, bullriding, just the cowboy way of life — even though I'm more of a Detroit cowboy, and not a real cowboy Kid Rock

Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo features six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, competing head-to-head in a bracket-style competition with a $1 million purse on the line. During the team-formatted rodeo, Kid Rock will perform live in concert.

"We're just trying to move the needle, trying to do something different," said Rock. "Which hopefully creates a little more drama and creates people trying a little harder when they're going head to head rather than just racing the clock."

When the dust settles on the historic event, Jerry World will host the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Championship on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19. The 2024 PBR World Champion will earn a $1 million bonus and a coveted gold buckle.

The PBR finals will feature four-day Eliminations May 9-12, followed by the two-day Ride for Redemption on May 15-16 inside Cowtown Coliseum.

Single-day tickets for both the Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and the PBR World Finals – Championship are on sale now. They can be purchased online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com, KidRockNRodeo.com and PBR.com/WorldFinals, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.