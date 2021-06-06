Jung, Wilson Hit Homers, Texas Tech Beats UNC 7-2

Jace Jung and Kurt Wilson each hit a home run, Patrick Monteverde allowed six hits and two runs with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and Texas Tech beat North Carolina 7-2 on Saturday night at the Lubbock Regional.
No. 8 overall seed Texas Tech (38-15) can clinch a Super Regional berth with a win Sunday.
Jung hit a two-run shot in the first inning and, after the Tar Heels tied it at 2-all in the bottom of the third, Dru Baker drew a two-out walk and then scored on a double down the left-field line by Braxton Fulford in the top of the fifth and Wilson hit a solo shot off the foul pole in the seventh to make it 4-2.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Nate Rombach walked on four pitches with two outs to score Jung and Wilson followed with a two-run single to cap the scoring in the eighth.
Angel Zarate scored when Mac Horvath reached base on a fielder's choice in the first inning and came home on a double down the left-field line by Danny Serretti in the third for the Tar Heels.
No. 3 seed North Carolina (28-26) plays second-seeded UCLA in a loser-out game Sunday.
Ryan Sublette pitched 3 2/3 no-hit innings with eight strikeouts to earn his third save of the season for Texas Tech.