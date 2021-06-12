college baseball

Jones Hits 3 Home Runs to Lead Stanford to Omaha With Win Over Texas Tech

Brock Jones
Tony Avelar/AP Photo

Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams pitched a complete game shutout, and No. 9 seed Stanford advanced to the College World Series with a 9-0 win over No. 8 seed Texas Tech in Game 2 of the Lubbock Super Regional on Saturday.

Jones went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. His solo home run in the first, grand slam in the sixth and solo shot in the eighth accounted for all six of his RBIs.

Williams (4-2) allowed two hits, walked one, hit one batter and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. It was his second complete game win in a postseason start. He went the distance in Stanford's 12-3 win over Sacramento State to avoid elimination in the 2019 regional round.

The Cardinal (38-15) outscored Texas Tech 24-3 in the two-game series and will make their 17th trip to Omaha. It's their first since 2008 after losses in the super regional round in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Starter Patrick Monteverde (7-4) went 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven for the Red Raiders (39-17).

