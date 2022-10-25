Jonas Brothers to Play Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

For the second time, North Texas' own Jonas Brothers will perform live during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

The halftime show is televised nationally and kicks off the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, which is now entering its 132nd year.

The Jonas Brothers teased the announcement on their social media accounts Tuesday morning, each posting a photo of what appeared to be the back of a Cowboys jersey with the numbers: 11, 24, and 22 (the date of Thanksgiving this year). The band's official page then tweeted a picture of all three jerseys in the Cowboys locker room along with a message confirming their appearance.

11/24/22 - WE’RE BACK!



It's official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game! Tune in live Nov 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OWpr437n7Z — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 25, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show,” Jonas Brothers said in a statement released by the team. “We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

This will be the Jonas Brothers’ second time performing for the Red Kettle Kickoff, having first done the honors in 2008 at Texas Stadium in Irving. It'll be the first time they perform the Red Kettle Kickoff in Arlington. The Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and airs nationally on FOX.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind and the Salvation Army said funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.

“The Salvation Army is immeasurably grateful for 26 years of partnership with the Dallas Cowboys,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. “It takes an army of partners and supporters to care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and we’re delighted to see the Cowboys continue to rise above and beyond the occasion each year.”

The Salvation Army said they provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people throughout the year. Their latest campaign, Love Beyond, "is a symbol of the help and hope that the millions who turn to The Salvation Army for assistance rely on not only during the holidays but also year-round."

Dropping coins and bills into red kettles aren't the only way to lend financial support. The Salvation Army accepts also donations at kettles via popular money-sharing apps. They also accept donations through Amazon's Alexa, via text (text KETTLES to 51555) and through crypto-currency. They also will be kicking off their annual Angel Tree program on Nov. 2.

Every donation stays in the community to help provide help and hope for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org or https://SalvationArmyNTX.org/north-texas/.