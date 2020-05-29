IndyCar Prepares for Return at Texas Motor Speedway

They will once again be flying around at Texas Motor Speedway, hitting speeds of up to 220 miles per hour, as the Genesys 300 will be the NTT IndyCar Series’ first race since September of 2019 after coronavirus concerns stopped the start of the season back in March.

“To be able to do that at Texas Motor Speedway is super exciting,” said 2019 IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden. “We’re thrust right into one of the most difficult tracks you can go to.”

A difficult track and a very different feeling day, as IndyCar has decided to include practicing, qualifying, and racing all on Saturday, June 6, to limit potential COVID-19 concerns, as opposed to the traditional schedule that spreads those racing steps out over an entire weekend.

“It’s a challenge for sure,” said IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. “One of the things you try to do now is stay up a little bit later and sleep in longer. You don’t want your body used going to bed at 10 p.m. when we’re only going green at 8:45 p.m.”

Going green at 8:45 p.m., and doing so on NBC 5, the first time the NTT IndyCar Series will be on network television in primetime in seven years.

“To have that opportunity to do it on primetime NBC and catch some new eyeballs of sports fans who have been deprived of sports is a pretty exciting prospect for all of us,” Newgarden said.

Exciting, and now almost back, with cars ready to fly around the track in racing’s return at Texas Motor Speedway.