Tickets on sale for UIL High School Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

UIL State Championship games will be held at AT&T Stadium beginning Dec. 13

By Dominga Gutierrez

Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.

The championship games will be held over 4 days with different conferences playing on different days.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I - 11:00 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II - 2:00 p.m.
Conference 2A Division I - 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, click here.

Thursday, December 14, 2023
$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Conference 2A Division II - 11:00 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I - 3:00 p.m.
Conference 3A Division II - 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, click here.

Friday, December 15, 2023
$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)
Conference 4A Division I - 11:00 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II - 3:00 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I - 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, click here.

Saturday, December 16, 2023
$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)
Conference 5A Division II - 11:00 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I - 3:00 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II - 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, click here.

Click here to follow all of the high school football schedules and results as playoffs kick off.

