Tickets on sale for UIL High School Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com.

The championship games will be held over 4 days with different conferences playing on different days.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I - 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II - 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I - 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, click here.

Thursday, December 14, 2023

$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)

Conference 2A Division II - 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I - 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II - 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, click here.

Friday, December 15, 2023

$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 15)

Conference 4A Division I - 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II - 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I - 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, click here.

Saturday, December 16, 2023

$20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 16)

Conference 5A Division II - 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I - 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II - 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, click here.

