Jason Witten

Jason Witten Named Head Coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle

Longtime Cowboys tight end comes home to coach where his children attend school

Jason Witten 2019 Training Camp
NBC 5 News

Jason Witten is now a Texas high school football head coach.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 will be the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

The school confirmed the news on social media Monday morning. "It's a great day to be a Warrior," the school's tweet read.

Witten, 38, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Witten then returned to the league the next season to play for two years with the Las Vegas Raiders before announcing his second retirement last week.

