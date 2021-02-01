Jason Witten Named Head Coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle

Jason Witten is now a Texas high school football head coach.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 will be the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

The school confirmed the news on social media Monday morning. "It's a great day to be a Warrior," the school's tweet read.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Witten, 38, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Witten then returned to the league the next season to play for two years with the Las Vegas Raiders before announcing his second retirement last week.

