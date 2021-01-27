DallasNews.com

Report: Jason Witten Plans to Retire, Sign One-Day Contract With Cowboys

After spending his entire career in Dallas, Witten played in 2020 with the Raiders

By SportsDay Staff

Jason Witten 2019 Training Camp
NBC 5 News

For the second time in his career, Jason Witten reportedly plans to retire.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Witten plans to sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys to finish out his NFL career after his current deal with the Las Vegas Raiders expires.

Witten retired as a Cowboy after the 2017 season, but returned to the game after a season in the booth for ESPN commentating on Monday Night Football.

He played his 16th season in Dallas in 2019 before signing a one-year deal with Las Vegas in 2020.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

