Report: Jason Witten Plans to Retire, Sign One-Day Contract With Cowboys

For the second time in his career, Jason Witten reportedly plans to retire.
According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Witten plans to sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys to finish out his NFL career after his current deal with the Las Vegas Raiders expires.
Witten retired as a Cowboy after the 2017 season, but returned to the game after a season in the booth for ESPN commentating on Monday Night Football.
He played his 16th season in Dallas in 2019 before signing a one-year deal with Las Vegas in 2020.
You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.