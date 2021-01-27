Report: Jason Witten Plans to Retire, Sign One-Day Contract With Cowboys

For the second time in his career, Jason Witten reportedly plans to retire.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Witten plans to sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys to finish out his NFL career after his current deal with the Las Vegas Raiders expires.

Witten retired as a Cowboy after the 2017 season, but returned to the game after a season in the booth for ESPN commentating on Monday Night Football.

Jason Witten has told ESPN he is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career. He intends to sign one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires in March. He finishes his... https://t.co/BcXGA3Lk9r — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 27, 2021

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Jason Witten told ESPN. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my... https://t.co/VrwYO9ImVi — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 27, 2021

He played his 16th season in Dallas in 2019 before signing a one-year deal with Las Vegas in 2020.

