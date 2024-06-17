Nic Fink is headed to his second Olympics and Sunday's win at the U.S. Olympic Trials was an extra special Father's Day as the 30-year-old and his wife are expecting.

The now Dallas resident qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics by holding off a tough field in the 100 breaststroke.

Fink, who made his first Olympic appearance in Tokyo finished fifth in the 200 breaststroke and it wasn't clear if he would return to the Olympic stage.

While Fink attended Georgia Tech for his graduate studies and was a decorated swimmer for the University of Georgia, he is originally from New Jersey.

He and his wife, 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Melanie Margalis-Fink who has retired from swimming live in Dallas now, and she is an assistant coach for women's swimming at SMU. Margalis-Fink is a 17-time All-American brings that national championship pedigree as she was part of the 2013 and 2014 women's NCAA National Championship teams at Georgia.

