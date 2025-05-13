Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump travels to Saudi Arabia to kick off first major foreign trip

He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia today to begin his first major international trip of his second term. He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.
  • The visit to the Gulf States comes at a crucial moment for diplomacy as U.S. officials work quickly to make trade deals following Trump's sweeping tariffs. U.S. and Chinese officials announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement to temporarily pause their reciprocal tariffs.
  • Trump is also facing backlash over the administration's decision to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One.

Trump is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us