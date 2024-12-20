Texas Rangers

Sidearm-throwing reliever Hoby Milner has 1-year deal with his local Texas Rangers

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Hoby Milner (55) throws during the first inning of their game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Left-handed reliever Hoby Milner agreed to a $2.5 million one-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, joining the team he grew up watching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and where he still lives.

The sidearm-throwing Milner, who turns 34 next month, can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 35 and 45 and $150,000 apiece for 55 and 65.

Milner has appeared in 201 games the past three seasons for Milwaukee. The only lefty with more games in that span is Tanner Scott, with 213 for Miami and San Diego.

Milner was 5-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 61 games for the Brewers this year. He made the only start of his big league career in an opener role, throwing two innings against Texas on June 25 in Milwaukee.

He has a career record of 10-5 with a 3.82 ERA over nine big league seasons with Philadelphia (2017-18), Tampa Bay (2018-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Milwaukee (2021-24).

The Phillies selected the 6-foot-3 Milner in the seventh round of the 2012 amateur draft after playing two seasons at the University of Texas. He played high school baseball in Fort Worth.

Copyright The Associated Press

