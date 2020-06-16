High School Senior Athletes Represent Their Schools One Last Time

Senior year ended in sadness for almost every high school athlete.

By all accounts, the softball season was a dud because it was canceled in the beginning because of coronavirus.

“The worst part was not being able to play with my teammates one last time,” said Lovejoy High School Senior Mackenzie Mitchell.

After months on the sidelines, dozens of fastpitch players hit the field at Warren Sports Complex in Frisco Tuesday for the DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex All-Star game.

It was a chance for seniors to represent their schools one last time.

“It feels really good. I just love being here and seeing all my friends. It’s really fun,” Mackenzie said.

“It’s really a great way to cap off a season that obviously ended too short for a lot of big studs that were really going to do a lot of big things this season,” said Brittany Lee, former Lovejoy coach and current coach for Frisco’s Independence High School.

Lee said the team returned to practice last week with all types of precautions in place.

“We know that we may not get stronger, faster or a whole lot better at softball this year but if we can offer any opportunity where they can be safe that's what we want to do,” Lee said.

The season may have been a shutout, but for players, it became a lesson to play every game like it’s your last.

“They always say that in high school but we never thought it would actually happen,” Mackenzie said.