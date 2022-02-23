Globe Life Field to Host Weekend College Baseball Series, Wichita State & Texas State Canceled for Wednesday

Due to weather in Norman, Oklahoma, Globe Life Field will now host the upcoming weekend series between the University of Oklahoma and Northwestern State. The games were originally scheduled to be held at OU's L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The game scheduled for Wednesday night at Globe Life Field between Wichita State and Texas State has now been canceled due to weather. Fans with tickets for the game will receive a refund.

Game times for the series will be noon on Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The previously scheduled slate of games between the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers will continue as planned this weekend. One ticket will allow admittance into two games each day.

Single Day Tickets and Weekend Passes for the games this weekend are on sale now.

Fans who hold tickets for OU's series against Northwestern State in Norman may exchange them for any remaining home game on the schedule.

Tickets will be general admission, and valid for both games each day. Parking lots and gates will open 60 minutes prior to the first game of the day.

The games are the latest addition to the Higginbotham College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, a slate of nine college baseball games to be played at Globe Life Field this spring.