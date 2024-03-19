Tuesday morning batting practice at Pinkston High School in Dallas looks a little different than at most high schools.

Giselle Zamarron was on the school's softball team, but she wanted to play baseball. Now she's the only girl

"I mean, I think it's just like a social thing, like the way everybody views it; you're a girl you play softball, you're a boy you play baseball," Pinkston High School Head Baseball Coach Gary Stuckey said. "The rule is, as long as she's not playing softball, she can choose softball or baseball."

Stuckey had Zamarron try out. She made the team.

"She plays like a baseball player," Stuckey said. "She goes out and takes second base and I just hear in the stands people hitting each other. Is that a girl? She has braids. Oh my gosh!"

Giselle isn't the only Zamarron on the team. Her older brother, George, is the catcher.

"He treats me like another player," Zamarron said. "He doesn't treat me like a little sister."

Stuckey said Zamarron is one of two players at second base. He is still evaluating which will be the starter.

"When you hit the good part of the bat, it's like a 'ding'," Zamarron said. "There's a lot of stuff that can make you a good baseball player. Not just the skills, but your mentality."

"I hope it just kind of changes a little of 'I can't do this because I'm a girl'," Stuckey said. "Well, yeah you can. She's living proof of it! She's hanging with us. Not even hanging with us. She's excelling with us."

"You just gotta believe in yourself," Zamarron said. "Anything's possible!"