FIFA Expands 2026 World Cup to Record 104-Match Program

FIFA is continuing to expand the 2026 World Cup.

The global soccer governing body is set to increase the size of the 2026 tournament in North America by creating a bigger group stage for the 48 teams with a 104-game schedule.

The new program -- still expected to consist of four teams per group -- will last approximately six weeks between June and July between 16 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will now have an additional 24 games on top of the initial 80 games intended for the newly introduced 48-team tournament.

Teams that reach the knockout rounds must now play eight matches rather than seven to win the 2026 World Cup.

The decision was made after a “thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience," according to FIFA.

The expansion is projected to add to FIFA's record revenue of at least $11 billion by adding about 1.5 million more tickets.

The 2026 World Cup is set for Monday, June 8, through Friday, July 3.