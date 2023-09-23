FC Dallas's unbeaten streak continues with a draw against Columbus

Dallas is on a four-game unbeaten streak in league play after forcing a draw against the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

FC Dallas (10-10-9, 39 points) played to a 1-1 tie against Columbus Crew (14-9-7, 49 points) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.

Head coach Nico Estévez said you always want to win at home but that they held their own against the best-attacking team in the league.

"Tonight was a difficult game where we had to adjust a lot of things throughout both halves. We did a good job in the game and in the end, we had it in our hands after building momentum all game," Estévez said. "Tonight we created a few good chances where we should’ve scored or you would expect us to score. At the end of the day, it was a really good game against two good teams."

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola said playing three matches in a week is tough, but they forced a draw against a tough rival.

“We faced a really good team. We have to give a lot of credit to Columbus for the way that they play, their system and style. They have a clear identity, which for us can be at times hard to play against, and that's why they're one of the best in the East," Arriola said. "For us, we can feel playing our third game in a week, it was really tough on us. Maybe if we could be just a little bit more clinical in the final third tonight.”

FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 11 matches in all competitions (W4 D6) including a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Dallas is 1-0-4 in their last five matches and have scored in eight straight games, tying a season-high.

After going down in the 24th minute of the match, FC Dallas was able to level the match in the 43rd minute thanks to a Jáder Obrian’s goal. With tonight’s come-from-behind draw, Dallas has earned 16 points from losing positions this season which is the most in the league.

Forward Jáder Obrian has recorded three-goal contributions in the last three matches. The Colombian striker has found the back of the net twice and logged one assist during the span. Jesús Ferreira assisted Obrian in his goal for the first time this season while Obrian has assisted Ferreira three times this year. Both players have combined for 20 goal contributions (16 goals, 4 assists) this 2023 season.

With Saturday night’s draw at home against the Columbus Crew, FC Dallas moves into 8th position in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is looking to continue earning points in hopes of moving into one of the top seven playoff seeds.

FC Dallas next heads to the East Coast to take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Subaru Park. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app, Talk Radio 1190AM and TUDN 1270 AM.