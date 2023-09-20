FC Dallas announces partnership with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39

FC Dallas announced Wednesday that NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have become the official local television partners of the club. The new agreement includes expanded coverage of FC Dallas and exclusive access to its players, coaches and staff for fans seeking expert analysis, feature stories and human-interest angles of the most diverse and exciting professional sports franchise in the DFW market.

“NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s passion for and understanding of the beautiful game make them a perfect fit to provide expanded coverage of FC Dallas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We are thrilled to work with both stations to produce content in Spanish and English for our fans who are looking to engage with our team throughout the week.”

FC Dallas Supporters, Season Ticket Members and fans can look forward to the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 sports teams producing the FC Dallas Report that will air on Sunday nights during sports segments throughout the MLS season. Additionally, there will be a weekly FC Dallas Minute that will air on weekday and weekend newscasts during the MLS season.

“FC Dallas is an outstanding organization in a rapidly growing sport that delivers an exciting product on the field and a considerable impact in our community,” said KXAS and KXTX President and General Manager Tony Canales. “We’re thrilled with this partnership and look forward to providing exclusive FC Dallas content in two languages across NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s platforms to serve the legions of passionate FC Dallas supporters in North Texas.”

As the official of home of FC Dallas, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will see an enhanced presence at Toyota Stadium, including stadium signage. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 meteorologists will also provide weather reports for FC Dallas matches and have an official NBC 5/Telemundo 39 weather camera positioned inside Toyota Stadium that will provide live, real-time weather snapshots of conditions in Collin County.