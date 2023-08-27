FC Dallas players help Clear the Shelters

NBC’s Clear the Shelter Campaign got a helping hand from the players of FC Dallas this weekend.

Before their game, the players posed with adoptable puppies on the red carpet. Dallas Pets Alive! brought ten of their dogs to strut their stuff in hopes of finding a home.

The players were happy to help.

“I value animals a lot and I think there are some animals that just need a little bit of extra help to get adopted and so I think getting them a little extra exposure like this is always a good thing,” said FC Dallas player Sam Junqua.

There is still time to adopt a new furry family member. Help reach our goal of getting one million pets adopted across the country before Aug. 31.

For more information and interesting articles on Clear the Shelters, please visit cleartheshelters.com.