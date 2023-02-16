FC Dallas to Debut New Secondary Kit Honoring Dallas Burn During Season Opener

FC Dallas is adding a kit to its collection of uniforms for the 2023-24 season, one that pays tribute to the club's Dallas roots.

The Burn Baby Burn kit, which will be worn during the season opener on Feb. 25, recognizes the Dallas Burn being one of Major League Soccer's original 10 franchises when the league launched in 1996.

"With flames across the front, the sleeves and shoulders, the jersey celebrates the club's beginnings as the Dallas Burn which was the franchise's name from 1996 to 2004," the team said. "On the nape of the neck, a fire-breathing black horse is featured. The mustang is a part of the original Dallas Burn logo with the flame symbolizing an enduring mark that has been a constant theme in all iterations of the Dallas franchise's logos."

The FC Dallas current bull logo features a stylized flame on its forehead.

"The white jersey has striking red trim along the sides highlighted by black panels under the arms. The neckband and Adidas' three stripes across the shoulders further showcase the black and red theme. The brilliant red trim is added to the back hem of the jersey for a pop of color," the team said.

FC Dallas, NBC 5 News FC Dallas debuts their new Burn Baby Burn kit on Feb. 25, 2023.

"This is a great kit," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a prepared statement. "It's a nod to the '90s and the Dallas Burn. I cannot wait to see our players wear this uniform. I know it will be a hit with our fans."

Players will primarily pair the secondary kit with black shorts and socks.

FC Dallas kicks off the season Saturday, Feb. 25 at Toyota Stadium with a match against Minnesota United FC.

More information on the Burn Baby Burn Kit can be found at FCDallas.com/BurnKit.

OTHER BURN BABY BURN KIT ELEMENTS

The LH patch remains at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey. This placement honors Lamar Hunt's legacy on professional soccer in Dallas/Fort Worth and the United States.

AdvoCare is featured on the jersey's right sleeve while Major League Soccer's and Apple TV's logos are displayed on the left sleeve.

PLAYER REACTION TO SECONDARY KIT

"It's amazing to have a throwback kit. The colors are nice. We're going with the white and black, so it gives a bit of a throwback vibe, especially with the Burn logo on the back. The details are really nice and I'm excited to wear it this year." -- Jesús Ferreira, forward

"It's fire, it's sick. I like it a lot. I like how we're paying homage to our roots as a club. I'm honored to represent our club's legacy and wear that jersey this year. I've always loved retro kits, throwback kits. In soccer, we don't get to see those as much as other sports where they might have a game where they wear a one-off kit. It's really cool for us to be able to do that for this entire year and have a whole kit for that. I'm glad we decided to go this route." -- Paxton Pomykal, midfielder

"I like it, it's nice to have something that's different. I think the fans can relate to it with the history of the club and connecting the past to the present. It's a great look and as players, we're always excited for new and different. It's a cream jersey, it has some black in it which isn't typical for FC Dallas in today's world. As players, it's nice to have something different. For the fans who've been around since day one, they can find appreciation in it also." -- Paul Arriola, winger