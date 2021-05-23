fc dallas

FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake Trade Late Goals, Tie 2-2

Ryan Hollingshead gave FC Dallas the lead in the 84th minute, Damir Kreilach tied it back up for Real Salt Lake two minutes later, and the teams held on for a 2-2 tie

Damir Kreilach tied it in the 86th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Kreilach headed home a deep diagonal pass from Aaron Herrera, leveling the score for Salt Lake (2-1-2) two minutes after Ryan Hollingshead's right-footed shot gave FC Dallas (1-2-3) the lead in the 84th minute.

Rubio Rubin opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler's pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubin's fifth goal in five games this season.

Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jader Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.

