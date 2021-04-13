fc dallas

FC Dallas Players, Staff Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

Team to be offered vaccinations after Texas approves vaccines to anyone over the age of 16

By Demetrius Harper

On Tuesday, some FC Dallas players and staff will receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas.

The team made the vaccines available for players who had not yet already been vaccinated on their own and said the majority of the players will now be protected against the virus.

The vaccines were administered by Texas Health, a team sponsor and the official sports medicine provider for the club.

The decision to vaccinate players comes after six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived in Florida for a tournament last summer. FC Dallas said two of their players tested positive for the virus in July 2020 when they arrived in Orlando and that as testing continued four more players tested positive.

FC Dallas' season kicks off later this week on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at the Toyota Stadium.

