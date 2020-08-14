FC Dallas Fires Back at ‘Racist Comments and Death Threats' After Team's Anthem Kneel

The owners of FC Dallas are standing behind a team member who received racist threats following the team's decision to kneel during the national anthem at Wednesday night's MLS game in Frisco.

FC Dallas owners Clark and Dan Hunt said racist comments and death threats directed toward Dallas defender Reggie Cannon "are repulsive and unacceptable."

"We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable," their joint statement read.

"There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted - especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family," the statement continued. "We will continue to work together - with our players, our coaches and our fans - against racism and in the cause for equality for all."

Players from both FC Dallas and Nashville SC were booed by fans at the game in Frisco when both teams collectively took a knee for the national anthem Wednesday night.

Following the game, Cannon expressed his disgust with the boos at Toyota Stadium.

"You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It's baffling to me," Cannon said. "As a team, we try to give the best possible on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell."