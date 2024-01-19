FC Dallas fans root for their team but are excited to see Lionel Messi from Inter Miami

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is expected to join Inter Miami in North Texas on Monday to take on FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl and fans are excited.

Franco Amieva is a big fan of soccer and FC Dallas. He is even part of the team's official band Murga 117. But when it comes to Monday's matchup against Inter Miami he’s a fan of an opposing player.

“I believe everyone is a Messi fan,” Amieva said.

He’ll be super excited to see Lionel Messi from the opposing team.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

If Messi is on the pitch, it'll mark the second time he's played here in six months. Unfortunately, Amieva missed him back in August.

“The tickets got saturated,” Amieva said. “Everybody wanted to buy them. It got expensive for a lot of people.”

He won't miss out this time. He said it's a chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime type of athlete.

“It’s the style of soccer he brings is different,” Amieva said. “One person catches the ball and you see his earlier stuff and he was destroying everybody.”

Even FC Dallas president Dan Hunt respects Messi's abilities and what his fandom brings to the game.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy greatness,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said. “When you have one of the two greatest players of all time it’s great to share that with the world. The fact we get to have Lionel Messi here in Dallas twice in less than six months is just an unbelievable testament to this market and the demand for soccer.”

As for conditions at the Cotton Bowl on Monday NBC 5 weather experts are calling for highs in the low 50s and rain, but that won't keep true soccer and Messi fans away.

“You see that the weather never bothers us at all so we are there in the rain. We are there in the cold. We are going to be there Monday as well.”