FC Dallas Announces Nine Additional Regular Season Matches

FC Dallas has announced nine additional matches, including five home matches at Toyota Stadium.

The announcement comes as Major League Soccer released the remainder of its 2020 regular season schedule.

FC Dallas's slate includes the 2020 Texas Derby wrapping up in Frisco on Halloween at 2:30 p.m. in a match presented by Papa John's.

Dallas continues is also hosting the Columbus Crew for the first time since Sept. 5, 2018 in a home match presented by Chick-fil-A on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Minnesota United FC will make its second trip of 2020 to Toyota Stadium in a match presented by MoneyGram on Oct. 11.

Sporting Kansas City will also visit Frisco for the first time this season on Oct. 14 in a match presented by Texas Health Sports Medicine. FC Dallas welcomes former Homegrown player Victor Ulloa and Inter Miami CF in the expansion side's first visit to Toyota Stadium on October 28.

FC Dallas' road schedule features trips to the Houston Dynamo on Oct. 7, Nashville SC on Oct. 20, Real Salt Lake on Oct. 24, and a Decision Day matchup against Minnesota United FC to close the 2020 regular season on Nov. 8.

FC Dallas is scheduled to play one additional match against Nashville SC to complete the 23-game regular season schedule. That match will be announced at a later date.

FC Dallas currently has a 5-2-4 record and sits in third place in MLS' Western Conference after winning its third match over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sept. 19.

Dallas visits Atlanta United FC on Wednesday followed by a Sunday matchup against former head coach Oscar Pareja and Orlando City SC in a match presented by UnitedHealthcare at Toyota Stadium.