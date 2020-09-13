Fans Cheer on Cowboys at Texas Live!

Everything about 2020 is different, including the way people watch and cheer on sports. With limited, or in some cases no, fans in the stands this football season, local restaurants have become the next place to feel the game day experience.

Fans made their way to Texas Live! in Arlington to cheer on the Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

Because of the pandemic, there were some changes this year for fans who decided to watch their favorite sports team at the event space which houses multiple venues, restaurants and gigantic screens.

"We are so excited it is a different year and it has been challenging, but the great thing about Texas Live! is that we have a lot of square footage, we're able to spread people out and still able to deliver the fun," said the venue's general manager Nate Werner.

He said they're operating at about 40% capacity and have added patio-style seating.

They suggest people reserve a table before a game to make sure they have a spot inside.

They've added dividers and have spaces in between tables to maintain social distancing. The bars remained close due to state guidelines, but people can still order drinks with food.

"We are very safe here, we've got things spread out with dots on the floor, we've got reminders masks and our sanitation practices are at the highest level we've ever been at," Werner said.

“I’m still excited about the football season, hopefully at some point, we can get the fans back inside the football stadium, but I’m still excited I think it gives us a sense of normalcy for a little bit," said Micheal Ganious, a fan who watched the game at Texas Live! with his wife, Janice. “Everybody should be safe you know. But as long as everybody follows the rules, I think we’ll be fine.”