AT&T Stadium

Errol Spence Jr. Returns to the Ring After Ferrari Crash in Dallas

The event at AT&T Stadium will be Spence's first time in the ring since the crash in October of last year

By Hannah Jones

World welterweight champion boxer Errol Spence Junior will face two-division champion Danny Garcia in a pay-per-view event on Dec. 5.

Fans can attend the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at SeatGeek.com.

The event will also feature unbeaten super welterweight boxer Sebastian Fundora taking on Jorge Cota in the co-main event. Other contenders include Josesito Lopez squaring-off against Francisco Santana in a 10-round welterweight affair, and former champion Julio Ceja facing featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez.

The Spence vs. Garcia fight was originally scheduled for Nov. 21.

AT&T Stadium will follow guidelines from the CDC regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and cleaning procedures. All fans attending the event will be required to wear a mask or face covering, and tickets will be distributed in seat blocks called "pods" to maintain social distancing practices between groups.

The event will be Spence's first time in the ring since he survived a car crash in Dallas last October.

During the crash, Spence was driving a Ferrari at a "high rate of speed" along South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed shortly before 3 a.m., police said.

According to police, the welterweight champion and former U.S. Olympian was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

After being released from the hospital, Spence was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B. There were no other criminal charges.

