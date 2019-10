A driver was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after crashing his Ferrari in downtown Dallas, police say. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A driver was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after crashing his Ferrari in downtown Dallas, police say.

According to police, the man was driving northbound on South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control and crashed at about 3 a.m. He was taken by paramedics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash left extensive damage to both the front and rear of the vehicle.

Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.

No other injuries were reported.