Premier League Schedule, Results, Where to Watch

As we head into the final stretch of the English Premier League season, intensity is ramping up for every team as some vie for the top of the table while others scrap to avoid relegation.

Liverpool and Manchester City are dueling for the trophy, followed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, who look to secure Champions League qualification with a top-4 finish.

Meanwhile, Norwich, Burnley and Watford are in the relegation zone and are running out of time to fight their way out of the bottom-3 places in the league.

Watch the drama unfold with our guide on where to watch each game.

Here’s a look at the remaining Premier League schedule for this week's games:

Matchweek 31

Saturday

Liverpool vs Watford - 7:30 a.m. ET

Liverpool will look to hit the ground running after the international break as they host Watford to kick off match week 31. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in a good run of form and will feel confident against an ailing Watford side. Liverpool is currently one point behind Manchester City and could leapfrog them for first place with a win.

Brighton vs Norwich - 10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs Manchester City - 10 a.m. ET

Manchester City will travel to Burnley to face a tough Sean Dyche-led team on Saturday, as they attempt to fend off Liverpool from taking first place in the standings. City manager Pep Guardiola will know that picking up three points from each game is now critical if his side wants to repeat as champions.

Chelsea vs Brentford - 10 a.m. ET

Leeds vs Southampton - 10 a.m. ET

Wolves vs Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs Leicester - 12:30 p.m. ET

Currently in sixth place, Manchester United would only be able to qualify for the Europa League, a long way from the shining lights of the Champions League. The Red Devils will hope to improve on their chances with a win against Leicester on Saturday in the marquee matchup. Leicester currently sits 10th and might be dreaming of a late push into the Europa League positions.

Sunday

West Ham vs Everton - 9 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs Newcastle - 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday

Burnley vs Everton - 3 p.m. ET