Legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Retire After 2021-22 Season

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Retire After 2021-22 Season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be retiring following the 2021-22 college basketball season, as first reported by Jeff Goodman.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.



The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Coach K, who turned 74 in February, will enter his 41st season with a 1,097-302 record.

Krzyzewski has coached the Blue Devils for over four decades and has led the team to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances since taking over the program ahead of the 1980-81 season. He led Duke to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1996 to 2019 but was unable to continue the success this season as the team finished with a 13-11 record.

Krzyzewski is a Hall of Fame coach with a resume that is respected not only in the NCAA but also around the country. He has coached the U.S. Men's National Team to three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and is the only men's coach to have won gold at the Olympics and gold at the FIBA World Cup as well as an NCAA championship.

Duke assistant and former player Jon Scheyer is believed to be the favorite for the vacant position, and an announcement could be made soon.