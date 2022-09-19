Dallas to Offer City's Youth Free Tickets to Pro Sports, Other Marquee Events

Kids in Dallas will soon be able to grab some free tickets to select pro sporting events in the area through a new program launched by the mayor's office.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson unveiled the Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program Monday morning which will provide Dallas children between the ages of 12 and 17 with the opportunity to get free tickets to area pro sporting events and other marquee attractions.

In describing the program, Johnson said Dallas families who register for the program will be notified about future opportunities to receive free tickets. Those who are awarded tickets will receive one ticket for a child and a second ticket will be provided for a chaperone.

Because there are a limited number of tickets available, not everyone who registers is guaranteed a ticket and the mayor's office did not say how many tickets were going to be available. Transportation to the events is not included.

Johnson said the idea to provide tickets to the city's youth was born out of the Parks Department's Teen All Access Pass which gave teenagers access to fun and educational venues across the city during the summer.

The mayor said a campaign to let families know about the program and events that already existed to keep kids safe while on a break from school was a success and led to a drop in violent crime during the summer months when they usually see an increase. He said he wanted to apply the same concept to sporting events and to keep kids on the right path while school was back in session.

“The City of Dallas is passionate about our youth,” said Johnson. “We as the city must invest in them and provide opportunities that they may not have otherwise. I have always loved sports of all shapes and sizes, and I am ecstatic to launch this innovative program to share that love with the children of my city.”

The program is a partnership between the mayor's office, the Dallas Sports Commission and Visit Dallas. Johnson said for the launch of the program tickets are expected to be available from the following teams and events: Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings, FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Fair Park First, SMU, Dallas Baptist University, University of Dallas, the University of Texas at Dallas, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, MEX Tour, NCAA Women’s Final Four, World Food Championship, and the First Responder Bowl.

Johnson said he hoped new ticket partners would continue to be added as the program grows.

"Bear with us because we are trying to do something that's never been done before. This is a brand new program. But I'm extremely excited about what this program is so far and what it can become," Johnson said. "It actually reminds me of when I was a kid growing up in this city how we could actually go to the grocery store … and get free tickets to go see the Cowboys back when they were playing at Texas Stadium."

The tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis per availability, and in addition to being between the ages of 12 and 17, all ticket recipients must live within the City of Dallas to participate.

Learn more and apply to the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program here.