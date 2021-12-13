Anton Khudobin

Dallas Stars Waive Goaltender Anton Khudobin

Khudobin anchored the team that nearly won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago

By Matthew DeFranks, The Dallas Morning News

Tom Fox, The Dallas Morning News

The Stars placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers Monday afternoon, which would clear a roster spot and $1.125 million in cap space.

Khudobin, who is signed with Dallas through the end of next season, has not played since Nov. 18 in Minnesota and has been a healthy scratch in the last eight games. Jake Oettinger and Braden Holtby have been the team’s two goaltenders in the last month.

Khudobin has a $3.333 million cap hit, but the teams can only bury $1.125 million in the minors. Even if he clears waivers and is assigned to AHL affiliate Texas, Khudobin will still count $2.208 million against the Stars cap.

The Stars will find out if Khudobin clears waivers on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Khudobin is the second goalie the team has lost in a week. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said Saturday that goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee. Bishop is expected to retire Tuesday.

Read more on Khudobin from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Anton KhudobinDallas Stars
