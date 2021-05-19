dallas open

Dallas Open Brings ATP Tour Men's Tennis Back to North Texas in 2022

ATP Tour tennis returns to Dallas-Fort Worth for the first time in 30 years

John Isner
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Dallas Open will bring professional men's tennis to the city next year as the first ATP Tour event there since the circuit started in 1990.

The indoor hard-court tournament will be played at SMU from Feb. 6-13, 2022 the tour announced Wednesday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It is an ATP 250 event that is moving after being held in New York for the past three years.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Tokyo Olympics 6 mins ago

Lowe to Host NBC's Olympics Daytime Coverage From Tokyo

Lee Evans 41 mins ago

Record-Setting Sprinter, '68 Olympic Activist Lee Evans Dies

Top-level men's pro tennis hasn't been played in Dallas since the pre-ATP World Championship of Tennis Finals were there from 1971-89.

"It's a big deal for the city, for sure," said John Isner, a former Top 10 player and 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist who lives in Dallas and whose charity, the Isner Family Foundation, is a non-profit partner for the new tournament. "It's a big deal for me personally because I get to play in my backyard here at Southern Methodist University, where I train."

To join the waitlist for tickets visit dallasopen.com.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

dallas openDallasSMUtennisatp tour
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us