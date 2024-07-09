After a successful 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors, during which he secured four NBA championships, Klay Thompson decided to take his talents to the Big D, officially joining the Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday, July 9, the Mavs welcomed the 34-year-old "Splash Brother" along with Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall.

Thompson mentioned during the press conference that Dallas is very appealing due to the presence of young, talented players, the team's style of play, the top-notch treatment the players receive from the organization, and the fact that it's a beautiful city with a strong passion for basketball.

NBC 5 News Dallas Mavericks Assistant General Manager Michael Finley, left, welcomes (L-R) Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Since the five-time All-Star player's arrival, the city of Dallas has been buzzing with excitement. 10 billboards have popped up across the city, celebrating his new contract with the Mavericks.

These eye-catching billboards are not just a tribute to the star player but also come with a delicious offer - free tacos from Velvet Taco for Thompson for the entirety of his three-year contract.

“Welcome to the Big D, Klay! Hit us up for Free Tacos for the next 3 years!*" – Must be legendary NBA star Klay Thompson to redeem," the billboard says.

But that's not all. Velvet Taco is also joining in on the excitement in a show of support and celebration for the newest addition to the Mavericks.

For this week only, customers who purchase tacos at any Dallas location will receive 31 extra points in honor of Klay's new number with the Mavericks.

This mouthwatering celebration is a testament to the city's passion for basketball and delicious food. Every taco Thompson enjoys for the next three years will surely remind him of the warm reception he received from Dallas.

It's safe to say that the city of Dallas is in the midst of a taco celebration, and fans couldn't be more thrilled about the tribute to their new player.

Be sure to visit a Velvet Taco location in Dallas this week to join in on the festivities and enjoy some delicious tacos while honoring Klay Thompson's new chapter with the Mavericks.