‘A beautiful city that loves their hoops,' Mavs welcome Klay Thompson to Dallas

The Mavericks introduced their three new off-season additions on Tuesday.

The team added Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson this summer. The four-time NBA champion said Tuesday he's excited to be in Dallas-Fort Worth and experience the culture.

"Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from this organization, and [it's] just a beautiful city that loves their hoops," Thompson said.

NBC 5 News NBA Klay Thompson joins the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Assistant general manager Michael Finley believes all three men's skill sets could have helped the Mavericks against the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

"It's an exciting day for us to add these young men to our organization," Finley said. "Like every other team in this league, except for one, we went into this summer trying to get better. I think with the addition of these three young men here we're taking the step in the right direction."

At 34, Thompson believes he still has a lot of basketball left to play and can be a productive player for the Mavericks this season.

"When I was watching the playoffs and I'm watching the Mavs make a run for the championship, I just saw myself fitting in really well with this team and the personnel," Thompson said Tuesday. "They look like they have fun playing with each other; they play for each other, and that was very attractive to me. That's really all I needed to see. There was mutual interest there and that's why I'm here."

You have to deem the Mavericks' off-season a success, and this team looks like it's positioned to be a 50-win team in 2024-25.