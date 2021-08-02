After a first-round exit to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to improve their roster in free agency this summer.

Here's the latest on each of the Mavs' reported signings:

Note: All reported deals are currently verbal agreements, as free agents can not officially sign contracts until 11 a.m. Friday.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming back to Dallas on a 4-year, $74-million deal, sources told The Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

According to Townsend, resigning Hardaway was a priority as free agency began at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who came to Dallas as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, averaged 16.6 points in 28.4 minutes per game.

Hardaway also shot 39.1% on 7.6 three-point attempts in the 2020-2021 season.

Reggie Bullock

The Mavericks agreed to terms with former New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock, which was first reported by Marc Stein.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the deal with Bullock would be worth three years, $30.5 million.

The 6-foot-7-inch wing shot 41% on 6.1 three-point attempts last year for the Knicks while averaging 10.9 points in 30.0 minutes per game.

The Mavericks will be the 30-year-old's sixth NBA team.

Sterling Brown

SMU product Sterling Brown will play again in Dallas.

Brown agreed to terms with the Mavericks on a 2-year deal, the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend reported.

SMU product Sterling Brown will play again in Dallas.

Brown agreed to terms with the Mavericks on a 2-year deal, the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend reported.

The 46th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Brown played three seasons in Milwaukee before his last season with the Houston Rockets.

He averaged career-highs in the season with the Rockets, collecting 8.2 points and shooting 42% in 24.1 minutes a game.

Brown played four years at Southern Methodist University from 2013-2017 before being drafted.

Boban Marjanovic

Center Boban Marjanovic was the second Maverick to quickly resign with Dallas once free agency began on Monday.

Marjanovic agreed to a deal with the Mavericks, the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend reported, although exact terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Center Boban Marjanovic was the second Maverick to quickly resign with Dallas once free agency began on Monday.

Marjanovic agreed to a deal with the Mavericks, the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend reported, although exact terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Marjanovic played his past two seasons in Dallas after signing a 2-year, $7 million deal in 2019.

The 7-foot-4 big man played 33 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

The 32-year-old started three games for the Mavericks in their first-round playoff loss against the Clippers.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available