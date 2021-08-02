DallasNews.com

Mavs Agree to Terms With Tim Hardaway Jr. on 4-year, $72-Million Deal: DMN Source

By Brad Townsend - SportsDay

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Mavericks on Monday retained veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr., who according to a Dallas Morning News source, verbally agreed to a contract. Free agents, however, can’t officially sign contracts until 11 a.m. Friday at the soonest.

The Mavericks made the re-signing of Hardaway a priority as free agency got underway at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Hardaway, 29, was acquired by Dallas from New York on Jan. 31, 2019 as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas.

Read more about the reported signing of Hardaway Jr. from our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas MavericksTim Hardaway Jr.Dallas MavsNBA Free Agency
