The Mavericks on Monday retained veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr., who according to a Dallas Morning News source, verbally agreed to a contract. Free agents, however, can’t officially sign contracts until 11 a.m. Friday at the soonest.

The Mavericks made the re-signing of Hardaway a priority as free agency got underway at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Confirmed that Hardaway and Mavs have a verbal agreement. Free agents can't sign until the moratorium ends until 11 a.m. on Friday. Also recall that Mavs infamously had 2 free agents change their minds -- DeAndre Jordan and, ahem, Jason Kidd, but no one expects that here. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 2, 2021

Hardaway, 29, was acquired by Dallas from New York on Jan. 31, 2019 as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas.

