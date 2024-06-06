Luka Doncic's special-edition Jordan Luka 1 shoes revealed for NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will be sporting some new kicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Photos of the Jordan Luka 1 shoes were dropped on the Luka Donkicks account on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Thursday morning.

"The Jordan Luka 1 has been the shoe of choice for Luka Doncic on the road to the finals #NBAFinals," the account posted.

The shoes are Luka's standard white and blue signature look with the gold trim.

The Luka 1 “Finals” celebrates the Mavs appearance in the championship series by combining color elements from the team’s city, association, and statement uniforms, while the gold… pic.twitter.com/oS1qIgCqgU — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) June 6, 2024

Dallas, the No. 5 seed out West, will next meet the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is slated for Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the full 2024 Finals schedule (* = if necessary):