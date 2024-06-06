Luka Doncic's special-edition Jordan Luka 1 shoes revealed for NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will be sporting some new kicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Photos of the Jordan Luka 1 shoes were dropped on the Luka Donkicks account on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Thursday morning.
"The Jordan Luka 1 has been the shoe of choice for Luka Doncic on the road to the finals #NBAFinals," the account posted.
The shoes are Luka's standard white and blue signature look with the gold trim.
Dallas, the No. 5 seed out West, will next meet the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is slated for Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
What is the NBA Finals schedule?
Here's the full 2024 Finals schedule (* = if necessary):
- Game 1: Mavericks at Celtics -- Thursday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Game 2: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. CT
- Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks -- Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks -- Friday, June 14 7:30 p.m. CT
- Game 5*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Game 6*: Celtics at Mavericks -- Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Game 7*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m. CT