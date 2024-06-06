Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic's special-edition Jordan Luka 1 shoes revealed for NBA Finals

The shoes are Luka's standard white and blue signature look with the gold trim

By NBCDFW Staff

Lukadonkicks

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will be sporting some new kicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Photos of the Jordan Luka 1 shoes were dropped on the Luka Donkicks account on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Thursday morning.

"The Jordan Luka 1 has been the shoe of choice for Luka Doncic on the road to the finals #NBAFinals," the account posted.

Dallas, the No. 5 seed out West, will next meet the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is slated for Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the full 2024 Finals schedule (* = if necessary):

  • Game 1: Mavericks at Celtics -- Thursday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 2: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks -- Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks -- Friday, June 14 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 5*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 6*: Celtics at Mavericks -- Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 7*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m. CT

