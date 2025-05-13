Mavs fans excited, anxious ahead of top pick in NBA Draft

Robert Lodes says the number one question he gets about tickets right now, rightfully, centers around the Dallas Stars and their ongoing run through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The owner of Metro Tickets said Tuesday he expects that demand to begin returning to the Mavericks before the season begins in October.

“I think you’ve already seen an upturn, right now," Lodes said.

Lodes, a season-ticket holder dating back to the 1980s, said, like many Mavs fans, he was not tuned in Monday night as the NBA held its draft lottery in Chicago.

"And then my phone started blowing up," Lodes said.

The Mavericks vaulted from an expected #11 pick all the way to the top, and with it, the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg of Duke with the number one overall selection.

"The franchise itself is riding on it, quite honestly," Lodes said.

Mavericks fans had some time on Tuesday to process yet another franchise-altering moment. They were excited but admittedly a bit guarded.

Mark, a Mavs fan we met on PNC Plaza outside the American Airlines Center, said he's still trying to balance his feelings on the Luka Doncic trade three months ago and what might be possible for the franchise at next month's draft.

"I’m still in shock with that part, still kind of processing as a fan what it means to have this number one pick," Mark said, wearing a blue Mavs jersey and shorts. "You still have that grief in the back of your mind that you lost Luka so, it’s kind of, for me personally, it’s kind of in that middle ground where I don’t know what to think.”

Michael Mougaes's decision-making was a bit more straightforward. The middle school student is with his mom, visiting North Texas from West Virginia for a robotics convention. He's a self-described NBA super fan.

On Wednesday, he visited The Hangar team store, looking for some Mavs gear he could take home to pair with a Luka jersey, which he said the Slovenian star signed for him when the Mavs visited Cleveland in 2024.

"If they (Mavs fans) lose Luka and they get Cooper Flagg, it gives them a little bit of hope,” Mougaes said.

Lodes said the opportunity in front of the team represents hope that needs to be realized and hopefully not forfeited by dealing the top pick to another team for a veteran player.

"I think it would still, believe it or not, would be a negative impact on demand," Lodes said about the possibility of moving the top pick.

The first round of the NBA Draft is June 25.