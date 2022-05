The Dallas Mavericks lose to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, 120-110.

This ends the Mavs playoff run for the season.

This was the first time the Mavericks played beyond the first round since first-year coach Jason Kidd was the point guard on the Dirk Nowitzki-led team that won the 2011 title.

