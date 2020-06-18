Dallas Mavericks to Host Summer Camps Virtually This Year

Summer camp will look a little different this year. The Dallas Mavericks will host their summer camps virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mavs Academy camps, which include basketball, dance and e-sports camps, will be mostly be held over Zoom and ask campers to provide their own equipment.

When gyms opened up in May at limited capacity, youth sports also returned to Texas in a limited fashion.

But the Mavericks decided to encourage campers to stay at home and not hold their traditional in-person summer camps.

The team is offering their dance camps free this summer, and those interested can register here.