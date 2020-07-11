Dallas Mavericks Adjust to Life in the NBA ‘Bubble'

As the Dallas Mavericks get back to business in a ballroom, guard Seth Curry thinks back to the last time he was in this type of setting.

“Probably a wedding," Curry said. "Might have been my sister’s wedding a couple of summers ago.”

But now it’s all about the marriage of basketball and life in the age of COVID-19, with courts in quarantine assembled in ballrooms at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“We’re going to have a great attitude about it because we realize this is probably a once in a lifetime type thing," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said. "This will go down in history as one of the really unique events in sports history.”

The Mavericks' great attitude is on display with fun videos posted on social media.

But the team's main objective is to be as close to perfect on the court when the NBA resumes on July 31 against Houston.

“Everything that’s been going on the last few months, you could tell everybody had that extra boost because they were back on the basketball court where they feel familiar and feel at peace,” Curry said.

Feeling at peace in a unique situation that Carlisle is ready to embrace.

“I want to breathe in the uniqueness of this experience,” he said.

He hopes it's an experience that leads to a late checkout from his hotel in Walt Disney Resort.