Dallas Cowboys Finalize Mike McCarthy's 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys announced head coach Mike McCarthy's 2023 coaching staff Friday.

Gone are offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and six other assistants after the team's disappointing 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that extended Dallas' losing streak in the divisional round to seven games, the longest since the 1970 merger.

Three assistants were on expiring contracts and aren't returning for 2023 including offensive line coach and former Miami head coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and quality control analyst Kyle Valero. Senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards and former player and defensive line coach Leon Lett were also let go.

Below is a list of the staff McCarthy will take into the 2023 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS OFFENSIVE COACHES

Jeff Blasko - Run Game Coordinator/RB

Ramon Chinyoung - Quality Control/Asst. OL

Ryan Feder - Game Management/Off. Assistant

Will Harriger - Quality Control/Offensive Assistant

Evan Harrington - Offensive Assistant

Chase Haslett - Assistant Tight Ends

Robert Prince - Wide Receivers

Brian Schottenheimer - Offensive Coordinator

Mike Solari - Offensive Line

Scott Tolzien - Quarterbacks

Lunda Wells - Tight Ends

DALLAS COWBOYS DEFENSIVE COACHES

Aden Durde - Defensive Line

Sharrif Floyd - Quality Control/Asst. DL

Al Harris - Defensive Backs

Cannon Matthews - Assistant Defensive Backs

Scott McCurley - Linebackers

Pete Ohnegian - Quality Control/Defensive Assistant

Dan Quinn - Defensive Coordinator

Eric Simonelli - Quality Control/Analytics

Darian Thompson - Quality Control/Asst. LB

Joe Whitt - Secondary/Pass Game Coordinator

DALLAS COWBOYS SPECIAL TEAMS COACHES

John Fassel - Special Teams Coordinator

Rayna Stewart - Assistant Special Teams

DALLAS COWBOYS STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACHES

Harold Nash - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

Cedric Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Kendall Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning