Dallas Cowboys Finalize Mike McCarthy's 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys announced head coach Mike McCarthy's 2023 coaching staff Friday.
Gone are offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and six other assistants after the team's disappointing 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that extended Dallas' losing streak in the divisional round to seven games, the longest since the 1970 merger.
Three assistants were on expiring contracts and aren't returning for 2023 including offensive line coach and former Miami head coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and quality control analyst Kyle Valero. Senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards and former player and defensive line coach Leon Lett were also let go.
Below is a list of the staff McCarthy will take into the 2023 season.
DALLAS COWBOYS OFFENSIVE COACHES
Jeff Blasko - Run Game Coordinator/RB
Ramon Chinyoung - Quality Control/Asst. OL
Ryan Feder - Game Management/Off. Assistant
Will Harriger - Quality Control/Offensive Assistant
Evan Harrington - Offensive Assistant
Chase Haslett - Assistant Tight Ends
Robert Prince - Wide Receivers
Brian Schottenheimer - Offensive Coordinator
Mike Solari - Offensive Line
Scott Tolzien - Quarterbacks
Lunda Wells - Tight Ends
DALLAS COWBOYS DEFENSIVE COACHES
Aden Durde - Defensive Line
Sharrif Floyd - Quality Control/Asst. DL
Al Harris - Defensive Backs
Cannon Matthews - Assistant Defensive Backs
Scott McCurley - Linebackers
Pete Ohnegian - Quality Control/Defensive Assistant
Dan Quinn - Defensive Coordinator
Eric Simonelli - Quality Control/Analytics
Darian Thompson - Quality Control/Asst. LB
Joe Whitt - Secondary/Pass Game Coordinator
DALLAS COWBOYS SPECIAL TEAMS COACHES
John Fassel - Special Teams Coordinator
Rayna Stewart - Assistant Special Teams
DALLAS COWBOYS STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACHES
Harold Nash - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator
Cedric Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Kendall Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning