Cowboys Part Ways With 6 Assistant Coaches After Loss to San Francisco

The Dallas Cowboys are not renewing the contracts of six members of coach Mike McCarthy's staff, including senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards and former player and defensive line coach Leon Lett.

"We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better," said McCarthy. "These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we've all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best."

The club announced the moves Thursday, four days after a 19-12 loss to San Francisco that extended Dallas' losing streak in the divisional round to seven games, the longest since the 1970 merger.

Getty Images

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The other assistants on expiring contracts who won't return include offensive line coach and former Miami head coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.

McCarthy was scheduled to address reporters for the final time this season later Thursday.

The Cowboys, who finished 13-6, could also end up losing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Both have been interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Davis, the assistant head coach, had the longest relationship with McCarthy. He served as McCarthy's director of player engagement in Green Bay from 2008-17. Davis was the long snapper for the Packers when McCarthy was hired as coach in 2006.

Edwards was a senior defensive assistant who took a leading role with the linebackers and was praised on Twitter by two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Edwards joined the Cowboys when McCarthy was hired in 2020, as did Philbin and Peete. It was Peete's second stint as Dallas' running backs coach.

Lett, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who played on all three Super Bowl-winning Dallas teams in the 1990s, just finished his 12th season on the staff. Valero had been with the Cowboys since 2014.

NBC 5 Staff contributed to this report.