Cowboys’ Cornerback Anthony Brown to Have Season Ending Surgery

Brown left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter

By SportsDay Staff

Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Cowboys secondary took an extra hit the day after its victory over the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Jason Garrett announced during his press conference on Monday that cornerback Anthony Brown will require surgery on his triceps and will be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season.

The Cowboys had a nasty sequence in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Lions. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence first exited with an injury. Safety Xavier Woods and Brown followed on the next play. After a Lions touchdown, right tackle La’el Collins left with a knee injury.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

