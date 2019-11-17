DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-4 on the year with a win over a struggling Lions team Sunday in Detroit.

Dak Prescott, who has racked up more than 835 yards in the last two games, finished the day 29 of 46 for 444 yards and three TDs.

Zeke Elliott carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards and got one touchdown on the ground and another through the air where he caught two balls for 28 yards. Elliott also had a fumble on the first carry of the game -- that led to six points for the Lions.

Prescott completed nine passes to Michael Gallup, who tallied 148 yards, and another seven to Randall Cobb, who had 115 yards on the day and a touchdown.

Rookie Tony Pollard also had a receiving touchdown with four catches for 44 yards.

Dallas came into the game leading the league in total yards for a fourth straight week and will likely hold onto that spot after Sunday's game.

The Cowboys continue to have a chance to close the season as the NFL's top-ranked offense for the first time in 42 years.

Dallas needed the win, coming off a loss to Minnesota at home and having dropped four of six games.

The Cowboys are tied with Philadelphia atop the NFC East and their schedule down the stretch is facing tough opponents in the New England Patriots and the Eagles on the road.

The Eagles and the Pats play Sunday afternoon and the outcome will help determine the NFC East rankings.

The Lions, meanwhile, have lost six of seven after a solid start and may be watching their season slip away.