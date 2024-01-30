Coming soon: World Cup final venue reveal

An announcement, years in the making, is now just days away. By Sunday afternoon, we will know whether Dallas will host the World Cup final.

There have already been multiple unconfirmed reports that we will get the nod and the impact can’t be overstated. When it comes to the World Cup, all signs point to Frisco playing a major role.

“It’s a huge, huge deal,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Having the Soccer Hall of Fame here and of course the Hunt family, FC Dallas, so we hope to host a team here and be a major player in it”.

Frisco was one of the partner cities in Dallas's World Cup bid. Cheney says businesses for hundreds of miles around could benefit if Dallas gets the final.

“The equivalent of eight Super Bowls is what they say,” said Cheney.

Soccer City in Frisco is within walking distance from Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

“It’s unquantifiable. It's a dream,” said owner James Stiglets.

From cleats to jerseys, Stiglets sells all things soccer and when it comes to the World Cup, he says, “It’s only once-in-a-lifetime that you can have a final in your hometown.”

AT&T Stadium will be a main venue for the World Cup tournament which includes 48 teams. We learned that when Dallas was named one of 16 host cities in three countries.

“Where the final is played is what the World Cup is going to be known as,” said Stiglets. “This will be remembered for all time.”

With days until the announcement, north Texas is ready for the big reveal.

Sunday's announcement for the final will be at 2 p.m. CST and will air live on NBC 5’s sister station Telemundo 39.